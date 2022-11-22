The Modern Prophets - 09 David O McKay

Not Available

Born in 1873, David O. McKay was reared in beautiful Huntsville, Utah. As a boy, he learned the value of hard work and the importance of kindness. His gentle manner and keen sense of humor endeared him to all whom he met. His eternal marriage to his beloved Emma Ray, was a model of love and respect. As an effective educator, missionary, and an apostle and prophet of God, David O. successfully "acted well his part." Serving as the Prophet for 19 years, President McKay held a leading role in the emergence of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a worldwide religion.