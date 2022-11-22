The Modern Prophets - 10 Joseph Fielding Smith

Not Available

Born the son of a prophet in 1876, Joseph Fielding Smith's life spanned one of the most dynamic times in the history of the world. While his devoted father and mother were exiled to Hawaii, seven-year-old Joseph was left alone for several years to mature. A historian for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 25, Joseph defended the faith as a scholar and prolific writer over the next 70 years. Through his lifelong commitment as theologian, apostle, and Prophet of God, he helped the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints grow to be a worldwide religion.