The Modifyers is an animated short created by Chris Reccardi and Lynne Naylor intended as a pilot for Nickelodeon. The short is about Agent Xero who is sent out to recover the All Seeing Eye which has been stolen from the Museum of Odd Stuff by Rat, the cohort of the evil Baron Vain. Along his way back to Baron Vain, Rat is met by Lacey Shadows who attempts to recover the eye instead of Rat for the Baron. The two fight over who is able to return the artifact and ultimately it is revealed that Lacey is actually Agent Xero in disguise. After she is revealed, she foils the Baron's plans and Xero and her sidekick Katz return the eye.