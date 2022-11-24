The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon

Not Available

Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. comes of age in Danville, VA, listening to records from his father's soul radio station and plotting his escape from the confines of conservative small town life. On a bicycle trip across the country, Kirby experiences The Mojo Revelation and becomes Mojo Nixon, a primitive blues-inspired musician. Mojo then teams up with the enigmatic Skid Roper to form an outrageous duo. Relentless touring, a record deal, college radio airplay, and MTV exposure lead to unexpected mainstream success. The song "Elvis Is Everywhere" is a cult phenomenon, but his next single is banned by MTV and Mojo makes a decision that could jeopardize his career.