Not Available

(The Little Mole and the Car), Krtek finds a broken toy car a child has discarded, and slowly puts it back together. There is a level of moral instruction to this: as the little mole carefully repairs the toy, children are cautioned about the wastefulness of city life and mass consumption, but also encouraged to learn how things work. The automobiles function as an allegory for the larger mechanized world, and how it is at odds with the natural one