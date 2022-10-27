Not Available

The Mole Song: Undercover Agent Reiji

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fuji Television Network

Reiji Kikukawa, who has a strong sense of justice, graduated from the police academy with the lowest score ever. He becomes a police constable, but is suddenly fired by the Police Chief due to "disciplinary" issues. In actuality, the firing is part of a carefully orchestrated plan. Reiji is ordered to become a "mole," an undercover cop. His target is Shuho Todoroki, the boss of the Sukiyakai gang. The group is the largest crime group in the Kanto area. Masaya Hiura, who works as a young boss of a Sukiyakai affiliated gang likes Reiji. While going through various hardships, Reiji works his way towards Shuho Todoroki.

Cast

Toma IkutaReiji Kikukawa
Shin'ichi TsutsumiMasaya Hiura
Riisa NakaJunna Wakagi
Takayuki YamadaShun Tsukihara
Takashi OkamuraItsei Nekozawa
Sarutoki MinagawaDoppo Fukuzumi

