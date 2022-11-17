The Molestation Investigator Decoy 2

Not Available

Red alert! A pervert is hanging out in the Tokyo subway and using a hi-tech brain manipulation device in order to molest sexy women! But not to worry, detective Claire is on the case! With the help of world-famous nutty professor and horndog Dr. Honeybar Nectar, Claire will uncover an intricate plot of epic proportions, leading all the way up to the Japanese prime minister. Justice in the form of extreme vaginoplasty (that must be seen to be believed!) is served and Claire will finally be able to silence the sushi rolls screaming in her mind. This sexy, comedic parody of a film with a very similar name stars the sexy Yumika Hayashi, Terumi Minami and Kyoko Kazama.