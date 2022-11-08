The Moment

Not Available

In the backwoods of British Columbia, Canada, three small but dedicated crews of adventure seekers were quietly changing the course of a sport and carving their paths in history. And it was all happening unbeknownst to each other, the cycling world, and ultimately themselves. This film is the origin story of a small movement of mountain bikers and filmmakers who ruse up, challenged the status quo, and turned the sport of cycling on its head. All they wanted was to feel free. No rules, no sponsors, no claim. Just the raw freedom of riding their bicycles down the unthinkable. This is a story that has never been told, told by the people who lived it firsthand. A moment, this moment, can only ever happen once.