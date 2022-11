Not Available

Now it can be told. In 1995, two wrestling companies squared off on Monday night television to compete head to head in an unprecedented confrontation. On one side, Vince McMahon, the promoter who created WWE and made the industry what it is today. On the other, WCW, owned by media giant Ted Turner, and run by an ambitious man named Eric Bischoff. This is the whole story, by those who created it, lived it, and survived it.