The Monk and the Honeybee

This video tells the fascinating story of Brother Adam, the Benedictine Monk at Buckfast Abbey in Devon England. He took over the monastery's apiary at the time that Acarine disease wiped out most of the native black bees in England. This is the story of his life’s work, the development of the Buckfast bee. His work spanned seven decades and took him all over the world in search of bees and genetic material to breed his super bee. This is a remarkable story with elements of science, history and the single-minded focus of a remarkable individual. Suitable for all ages and all levels of beekeeping experience.