The stone monkey is reincarnated as Hua Xiaotian under the guidance of the golden hoop, which attracts the covetous attention of the giant spirits. The fairy Atsuo is ordered to find Hua Xiaotian and persuade him to take up the mission of protecting the living. The giant spirits have been trying to trap Xiaotian in a dangerous situation. Atsuo fights to the death, but Hua Xiaotian gradually realises the responsibility he must carry, and the warrior god is finally awakened.