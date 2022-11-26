The Monster Pagoda

Not Available

Poor scholar student Jiang Liu was ordered by the invincible master demon Zhong Zhongwei in imminent danger and assumed the mission of slashing the demon and eliminating the demon to save the world. On the way to kill the demon, the little snake demon has no words to follow the river, and in order to protect the river from being seriously injured, the two people's feelings rose sharply. Eventually, the river grew into a generation of demon masters, in order to save the troubled Silent, sacrificed his life.