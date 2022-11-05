The Monte Carlo Story

1957

Stylish, sophisticated and absolutely broke, Dino (Vittorio De Sica) and Maria (Marlene Dietrich) pursue a romance until they realize neither of them has any money, which forces the gold diggers to turn their attention to a wealthy widower (Arthur O'Connell) and his daughter (Natalie Trundy). A compulsive gambler who owes several anxious investors a small fortune, Dino has trouble cutting his losses, no matter how bad the losing streak. [Netflix]