The Monte Carlo Story

Stylish, sophisticated and absolutely broke, Dino (Vittorio De Sica) and Maria (Marlene Dietrich) pursue a romance until they realize neither of them has any money, which forces the gold diggers to turn their attention to a wealthy widower (Arthur O'Connell) and his daughter (Natalie Trundy). A compulsive gambler who owes several anxious investors a small fortune, Dino has trouble cutting his losses, no matter how bad the losing streak. [Netflix]
|Vittorio De Sica
|Count Dino della Fiaba
|Arthur O'Connell
|Mr. Homer Hinkley
|Jane Rose
|Mrs. Edith Freeman
|Mischa Auer
|Hector, the Maitre D'
|Clelia Matania
|Sophia
|Truman Smith
|Mr. Fred Freeman
