1957

The Monte Carlo Story

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 8th, 1957

Studio

Titanus

Stylish, sophisticated and absolutely broke, Dino (Vittorio De Sica) and Maria (Marlene Dietrich) pursue a romance until they realize neither of them has any money, which forces the gold diggers to turn their attention to a wealthy widower (Arthur O'Connell) and his daughter (Natalie Trundy). A compulsive gambler who owes several anxious investors a small fortune, Dino has trouble cutting his losses, no matter how bad the losing streak. [Netflix]

Cast

Vittorio De SicaCount Dino della Fiaba
Arthur O'ConnellMr. Homer Hinkley
Jane RoseMrs. Edith Freeman
Mischa AuerHector, the Maitre D'
Clelia MataniaSophia
Truman SmithMr. Fred Freeman

