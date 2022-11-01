The Moody Blues - Live at the Isle of Wight Festival

Not Available

In late August 1970, shortly after the release of their album "A Question Of Balance," The Moody Blues took to the stage of the Isle of Wight Festival in front of an audience estimated at over half a million. The band were at their creative and commercial peak after a succession of albums that had enjoyed unprecedented global success. This film from award winning director Murray Lerner combines the band's live performance from the 1970 festival with archive footage and new interview with Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Mike Pinder setting the band's performance in the context of the time. Tracks include: - Gypsy - Tuesday Afternoon - Never Comes The Day - Tortoise And The Hare - Question - The Sunset - Melancholy Man - Nights In White Satin - Legend Of A Mind - Encore: Ride My See Saw