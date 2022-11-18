The Moody Blues: The Lost Performance (Live In Paris '70)

Not Available

Recorded live at La Taverne de L’Olympia, Paris in 1970, The Lost Performance captures two incredible shows featuring the legendary Moody Blues. Justin Hayward John Lodge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge perform some of their greatest hits at the height of their success. Includes Nights In White Satin, Ride My Seesaw, Tuesday Afternoon, Question, Lovely To See You My Friend, Never Comes the Day, Tortoise and the Hare, Are You Sitting Comfortably, Gypsy, Candle of Life, Legend of a Mind, Lazy Day, Don't You Feel Small.