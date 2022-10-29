Not Available

This film is about the life of Pumpuang "Peung" Duangjan (Thai พุ่มพวง ดวงจันทร์) which was the artist name of a Thai megastar singer and actress who pioneered electronic Luk Thung. She was considered one of the most important Luk Thung vocalists in Thailand. The child of poor farmers, she came to attention as a teenager in the late '70s. Although she was illiterate, her lyrics were powerful and compelling stories of Thailand's rural poor. She adapted Pleng Luk Thung (Thai country music) into a dance-ready form known as electronic Luk Thung. Her death in 1992, at the age of 31, led many to believe that her music form would die out. However, it has continued and in 1997 the first all Luk Thung radio station was opened.