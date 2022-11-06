The Moon and the Sledgehammer

Not Available

This is a witty and well shot documentary about the Page family, Father, two sons and two daughters are shown living deep in the woods of Sussex. The film is dated 1971 (and a Tax Disk shown shows 1970) yet the family are blissfully unaware of man having already reached the moon, postulate on how this might be done. This aside they demonstrate some fine lateral thinking and through their naive delivery come the fears and concerns still relevant today, pollution, intensive farming, mechanisation