The Moon is Larger in Peking

THE MOON is a literal remake of the Hollywood blockbuster LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING (1955), starring Jennifer Jones and William Holden. Stripping the images and sound from the original film, the remake retains only the film dialogues in the form of subtitles, rendering the original romantic tale into a hollow and ghostly story. The film dialogues, taken out-of-context and dissociated from the original images, become an allegorical conversation about displacement, alienation and cultural representations.