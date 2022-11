Not Available

A robbery goes wrong and the bank's teller, Josie (Jaclyn Jose) is abducted by lone gunman Angelito Asuncion (Mark Gil). A few weeks passes and Josie escapes to tell a tale of terror and mayhem. She asserts to have faked falling for him in order to win his trust while Angelito surfaces to claim otherwise. Josie is not really a victim but has been his lover for sometime. In fact, they planned the whole thing so they could start a new life together. Who is telling the truth?