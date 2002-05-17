2002

The Moonhunter tells a true story of two young Thai revolutionaries. Seksan Prasertkul, a fearless student leader, who, in October 1973, commanded the biggest mass demonstration in modern Thai history. The event led to a popular uprising that toppled the military dictatorship and restored democracy. His life and that of his girlfriend, Chiranan Pitpreecha-a campus queen- took a drastic turn when they were caught in the wave of political violence, stirred up by remnants of the old ruling elite who still bid for the return of dictatorial rule. After the assassinations of many fellow activists, the two decided to join the illegal armed movement, led by the Communist Party of Thailand, fighting guerilla-style in the forests of Thailand. Seksan's dreams of redressing his country's grievances, however, were quickly shattered, for he found that his strain of idealism was not really shared by the party's old Guard.