With great sacrifice, the Saints courageously formed the Mormon Battalion, and mustered support for the United States in the war with Mexico. Follow their trials as they make their way to San Diego, help in the discovery of California gold, and blaze a new wagon road across the Sierra Nevada’s. Woven amid this often forgotten chapter of history is the story of Melissa Burton Coray–one of few women who made this 3,000 mile journey. Running time 50 minutes