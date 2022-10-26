1986

The Morning After

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1986

Studio

American Filmworks

Failed actress Alex Sternbergen wakes up hungover one morning in an apartment she does not recognize, unable to remember the previous evening -- and with a dead body in bed next to her. As she tries to piece together the events of the night, Alex cannot totally rely on friends or her estranged husband, Joaquin, for assistance. Only a single ally, loner ex-policeman Turner Kendall, can help her escape her predicament and find the true killer.

Cast

Jeff BridgesTurner Kendall
Raúl JuliáJoaquin "Jackie" Manero
Diane SalingerIsabel Harding
Richard ForonjySergeant Greenbaum
Geoffrey ScottBobby Korshack
James 'Gypsy' HaakeFrankie

