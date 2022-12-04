The Morning Set, Milk and Spring

Not Available

Middle-aged salaryman Ichiro Sasaki (Mitsuru Hirata) hears of the death of his childhood friend Okabe (Takeshi Itoh). Okabe left a message for Ichiro right before his death. From the message, Ichiro learns the truth of a sad cast from the past and that Okabe liked Ichiro's first love Sachi (Aoi Kirishima). When they were young, Okabe got everything he wanted, but Ichiro could not do anything about what he wanted. After Ichiro meets a young woman named Haru (Kanako Mizumoto), his passion for the younger days begins to revive.