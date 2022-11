Not Available

A delightful romp in the vein of Monty Python and Mr. Show, 'The Morrison Project' is a surreal journey that presents itself as a tale spun by the “greatest grandpa in the world,” Earnest Ol’ Pete. Pete weaves an intricate tale, spinning yarns examining such unlikely subjects as a modest serial killer, a man’s paranoid defense of his suburban home, an attempt to grow the world’s greatest grandfather and a post-apocalyptic trio trying to repopulate the earth’s plant life.