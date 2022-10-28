The Most Beautiful

The stories of several young women who work in a 'precision optical instruments' factory during the second World War. Despite illness, injury, and tremendous personal hardship, the women persevere in their tasks, devoted to their work and their country's cause.
|Ichirô Sugai
|Ken Shinda, Chief of Labor Section
|Takako Irie
|Noriko Mizushima, dorm mother
|Sayuri Tanima
|Yuriko Tanimura, vice president of women workers
|Haruko Toyama
|Masako Koyama
|Akitake Kôno
|Fire and drum band instructor
|Unpei Yokoyama
|Dormitory worker
