The Most Beautiful

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The stories of several young women who work in a 'precision optical instruments' factory during the second World War. Despite illness, injury, and tremendous personal hardship, the women persevere in their tasks, devoted to their work and their country's cause.

Cast

Ichirô SugaiKen Shinda, Chief of Labor Section
Takako IrieNoriko Mizushima, dorm mother
Sayuri TanimaYuriko Tanimura, vice president of women workers
Haruko ToyamaMasako Koyama
Akitake KônoFire and drum band instructor
Unpei YokoyamaDormitory worker

