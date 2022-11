Not Available

Middle aged housewife Kim In-Hee's mother-in-law has Alzheimer's disease, her physician husband is always tired and indifferent to her needs and her children has become wayward. For her family, Kim In-Hee has devoted her life as a daughter-in-law, wife and mother. Kim In-Hee then learns that she has terminal cancer and is dying. The mother accepts her fate and sets up the most beautiful goodbye to her family.