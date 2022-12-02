The Most Beautiful Teacher

Not Available

All the flowers in the mountains are called mountain flowers, and there is no professional classification for them. Like all the people in this village, in the mountains, information is not available, transportation is not easy, even if they die, not many people know their names, they are collectively called "villagers". When Wu Yingxia, the only teacher in the village, died, her adopted daughter, Hao Huilan, took over her mother's legacy and supported the school. The young and beautiful Hui Lan of course wanted to go out and see the outside world, no one wanted to be a "mountain flower" in the village for the rest of her life, and the meagre salary of a teacher did not help to fulfil her wish.