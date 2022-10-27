The Most Dangerous Band In The World: The Story of Guns N’ Roses

Not Available

Never-before-seen video footage of Guns N' Roses in their formative years, and how they climbed the charts from the gutters of Hollywood's Sunset Strip. The film tells the story of how the band came from playing bars on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to stadiums across the world and has been compiled from a host of exclusive interviews and the early footage of GNR fan and friend Marc Canter. Interview subjects include Slash, drummer Steven Adler, former manager Vicky Hamilton, Whisky A Go Go owner Mario Maglieri. Marc Canter has also said there is a full-cinema biopic (with actors) in the works.