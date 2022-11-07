The Most Dangerous Man

Not Available

1978, the 17-year-old Yan Huan (Karel Wong) sneaked into Hong Kong from Haifeng County, China. In order to provide a better life for his family, he cut corners and chose to become a fierce robber and commit offences repeatedly. With an AK-47 in his hands, it made him become the most notorious and wanted criminal in the 90s. He thought he was in full control of everything, but the reality is that, God, the only Lord of the Universe, was silently keeping him under close surveillance