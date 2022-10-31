The Most Incredible Thing

Not Available

Full-length dance piece, featuring music specially composed by electronic pop legends the Pet Shop Boys and choreographed and directed by Javier de Frutos, which premiered at Sadler's Wells in London in early 2011. Based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale of the same name and adapted by acclaimed playwright and director Matthew Dunster, it sees modern dance set in a traditional three-act narrative and features former Royal Ballet star Ivan Putrov alongside principal dancers Clemmie Sveaas and Aaron Sillis. Featuring design, lighting and film content by an impressive creative team including Tony Award-winning designer Katrina Lindsay and BAFTA-winning film animator Tal Rosner, the programme also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews with the Pet Shop Boys, Javier de Frutos and others involved in this ambitious production.