Experience the adrenaline rush of off-road racing as 12-time Baja 1000 winner Larry Roeseler takes you on a wild motorcycle ride via spectacular helmet cam footage, all set to the driving rock music of Engine 88, Die Krupps, Capsize 7 and others. National Enduro Champion Ty Davis and ESPN action sports commentator Jerry Bernardo are also featured, along with the music of Combine, Tanner and Brackett.