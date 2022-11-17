The Most Wanted In Germany

Not Available

When the annual motoring event participants pull up at a parking lot on the side of A20, they had no idea what sort of adventures are coming their way. For car enthusiasts who like to travel by car to get to know new destinations alongside other petrol-heads, this stop will be long stuck in their memory. Heaps of frustration, fear and misunderstanding will force them to leave their 120 beautiful cars in the hands of the police and leave to find somewhere to stay in the middle of the night.