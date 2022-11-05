The Mountain Calls

The Italian mountaineer Carel wants to be the first man to stand on the top of the Matterhorn. Since the climb is very difficult, he agrees to try it together with the British mountaineer Whymper. But due to an intrigue this agreement is dropped and the two man try it on the same day with two different teams and then disaster strikes.
|Herbert Dirmoser
|Edward Whymper
|Heidemarie Hatheyer
|Felicitas
|Peter Elsholtz
|Giordano
|Lucie Höflich
|Mutter Carrel
|Blandine Ebinger
|Miss Sweaton
|Lotte Spira
|Frau Seiler
View Full Cast >