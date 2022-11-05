Not Available

The Mountain Calls

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Italian mountaineer Carel wants to be the first man to stand on the top of the Matterhorn. Since the climb is very difficult, he agrees to try it together with the British mountaineer Whymper. But due to an intrigue this agreement is dropped and the two man try it on the same day with two different teams and then disaster strikes.

Cast

Herbert DirmoserEdward Whymper
Heidemarie HatheyerFelicitas
Peter ElsholtzGiordano
Lucie HöflichMutter Carrel
Blandine EbingerMiss Sweaton
Lotte SpiraFrau Seiler

