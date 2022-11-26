The Mountain Thief

Not Available

Julio and his blind son Ingo confront their ultimate survival as they seek refuge and redemption from war and hunger in a garbage-collecting town called "Little Hope." Together, they navigate territorial rivalries in a slum community in which people's lives revolve around sifting through the mountains of trash they live in. There is piousness steeped in blind faith as they try to survive and in Ingo's unseeing eyes, even something beautiful atop the mountains. But as a newcomer to an established fiefdom, their uneasy foothold in the village collapses when Julio is involved in a murder incident. The one witness, an outcast thief, holds the key to Julio's ultimate fate.