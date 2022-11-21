Not Available

For many people it is a bit of youth sentiment: the comic duo The Mounties. Piet Bambergen and René van Vooren are a concept in Dutch television. Started as a duo in the 60s, they had in the 70s and 80s, millions of people glued to the tube with their Mounties shows. Everyone can recall a hilarious scene of this memorable duo, where the Netherlands would stay at home for. The Mounties shows guaranteed a night top entertainment of the highest order, or a nice night out laughing! In their shows too many guests pass the review, e.g. Joke Bruijs, Joop Doderer and Jaap Stobbe.