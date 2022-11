Not Available

On the gravel bed of a river, two friends are trying to catch some fishes. One of them is feeling anxious, as if something tragic is going to happen. Meanwhile, in a damp cellar, some people - obsessed by their appearance - get familiar with a new, brilliant way to get a perfect body: the Marcy Method! Let's walk down the dark path with these characters, to discover just how far people are willing to go, to look beautiful to the others eyes.