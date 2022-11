Not Available

Lupita Mentiroso (Glydel Mercado), already distraught by the death of her rich husband, Fernando (Ricky Davao), finds her grief just beginning when three other women lay claim to his fortune. At his wake, Fernando's lovers -- born-again Christian Carmen (Chin Chin Gutierrez), has-been film star Dana (Assunta de Rossi) and the Mentirosos' maid, Fe (Juliana Palermo) -- turn up to assert inheritance rights. Which lady will walk off with his money?