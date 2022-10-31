Not Available

This story is about the 10-year-old girl, Liv, who starts dating her classmate, Mike. Mike gives Liv a little, white mouse as a present. This mouse is very important to Mike, and he tamed it all by himself. Back at school, Mike starts talking to Liv's friend, who is the popular girl in class, and Liv finds herself getting jealous. In her powerlessness towards this strange emotion, Liv takes out her frustration on the mouse. She leaves the mouse with her cat and closes the door behind her. The mouse gets badly injured. When Liv discovers that Mike is still only interested in her, it's too late to save the mouse. A film about love, cowardice and jealousy.