The Lion, the King of the Jungle, is taking his royal snooze when a mouse comes on a safari to his royal hideaway. The mouse is from Bungling Brothers Circus [us], and his mission is to take HRH back to the states as a circus act. The mouse then goes about his business of capturing the lion. At the fadeout, back in the USA, the lion of performing on a precarious tight-rope, high above the arena sawdust, while the mouse whip lashes him.