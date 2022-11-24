The Mouse Police

Not Available

For the first time in his live, Charley Gouda, the newspaper boy sold all his newspapers. The cheese truck had been robbed. In aunt Antjes cheese shop all shelves were empty. This case for detective Chester from Muenster. Max and Sophie Emmental show him the place where they had found the driver of the robbed car. "This looks like the notorious Rocky Roquefort Gang", he said. He sends Sophie and Max back home. But on the way home the two discover a hot trace and they decided to catch the robbers on their own.