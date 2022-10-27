The Mouse That Roared

The Duchy of Grand Fenwick decides that the only way to get out of their economic woes is to declare war on the United States, lose and accept foreign aid. They send an invasion force to New York (armed with longbows) which arrives during a nuclear drill that has cleared the streets.
|Jean Seberg
|Helen Kokintz
|William Hartnell
|Will Buckley
|David Kossoff
|Professor Alfred Kokintz
|Leo McKern
|Benter
|MacDonald Parke
|General Snippet
|Austin Willis
|United States Secretary of Defense
