1959

The Mouse That Roared

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 1959

Studio

Highroad Productions

The Duchy of Grand Fenwick decides that the only way to get out of their economic woes is to declare war on the United States, lose and accept foreign aid. They send an invasion force to New York (armed with longbows) which arrives during a nuclear drill that has cleared the streets.

Cast

Jean SebergHelen Kokintz
William HartnellWill Buckley
David KossoffProfessor Alfred Kokintz
Leo McKernBenter
MacDonald ParkeGeneral Snippet
Austin WillisUnited States Secretary of Defense

