Not Available

An amazing, witty and quite disturbing fiction, portrait of Julia, a 'wigger' who has a talent for beatbox. Shot in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Dumbo, The Bronx, Central Park, Cosney Island... with a cast composed by young actors discovered by Larry Clark, Michel Gondry and Adam Leon. A french girl teenager arrived in New York to meet her father. She has a special talent : the beatbox (imitate the sound of the drums with her mouth)...