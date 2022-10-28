The Movement

Not Available

During the first half of the 19th century, in a vast and desolated land fallen into anarchy, several armed groups drift along the infinite Pampas demanding support and food from the peasants. Even if they are bitter rivals, they all claim to pledge allegiance to the “movimiento”. Among these gangs is one led by Señor, an educated man who, with two of his followers, intends to found a peaceful new order. But while his enchanting words and manners seem appealing, his methods reveal an unstoppable thirst for power.