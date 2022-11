Not Available

This short features clips from silent films (mostly unidentified) of the 1910's, accompanied by humorous commentary. Highlighted are early appearances of stars still recognized today (e.g., Lionel Barrymore, Norma Shearer), as well as stars whose careers did not extend to the sound era (e.g., John Bunny, Edith Storey). There is even a short glimpse of Leon Trotsky working as an extra, before he became a leader of the Russian Revolution.