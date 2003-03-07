The Movie Hero

2003

A man believes his life is a movie watched by an audience only he can see.In his feature film debut, director Brad T. Gottfred delivers a spoof of cinema cliches with a memorable protagonist named Blake Gardner (Jeremy Sisto), who believes his life is a movie. Playing to an audience only he perceives -- and determined to entertain them. Blake recruits a comical black sidekick (Brian J. White), attempts to apprehend the bad guy (Peter Stormare) and begins romancing his court-appointed psychotherapist (Dina Meyer).