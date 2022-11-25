The Movie Story

Not Available

The movie is divided into two parts. It's about the meeting of two men and women. It's a bit like a road movie. The first person to show up was Alan (Liu Yali), a cashier in a bar on the Hong Kong Shenzhen highway. She watched people coming and going, and seemed to be familiar with each other, but she was not familiar with each other. She only felt deeply for the container truck driver, ah Chun (Lu Huiguang), and believed that he was the one who took her away from this boring world. On the other side, cat (Li Huimin), who has become a prostitute, wants to sell her body and mind in exchange for a sum of money so that she can leave this ugly world. But Danny, the groom who supervises her, disillusioned her desire. Because of their long-standing relationship, Danny was in huge debt. Every penny cat earned paid his gambling debt. However, in a dark night, they resolutely embarked on the road of no return.