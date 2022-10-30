The Multiple Rated-X Truth - Sonny Simmons documentary film by Brandon Evans

Not Available

This film, directed, shot, edited & produced by composer/multi-instrumentalist, Brandon Evans, has been in the making for ten months and is now completed. A film on the life of the great American Master Sonny Simmons, born August,1933. Featuring extended interviews with Simmons himself, Anthony Braxton, & Juni Booth, plus great rare footage of Sonny Simmons playing alto saxophone and english horn in studio sessions and private rehearsals. True to its subject, 'multiple rated-X truth' chronicles in his own words the life of the legendary Sonny Simmons from his childhood in Louisiana to his years in San Francisco in the 80's.