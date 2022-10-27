The Mummy's Kiss

Not Available

Eternally cursed and mummified by the pharaoh for pursuing the love of his daughter, Hat-Em-Akhet, Hor-Shep-Sut lies in quiet slumber waiting for the day she will be reawakened. When Hor-Shep-Sut's sarcophagus is found by Dr. Wallis Harwa and opened by Professor Carter Moore, the professor's fiancée, Ana, immediately faints at the sight of the horrific, but somehow oddly familiar mummified remains. As Hor-Shep-Sut awakens from her centuries-old slumber to pursue her long lost love, viewers can rest assured that she will certainly have her fair share of erotic encounters before meeting her ultimate fate.