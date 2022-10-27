1967

The Mummy's Shroud

  • Horror

Release Date

March 14th, 1967

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Archaeologists discover the final resting place of a boy king, removing the remains to be exhibited in a museum. By disturbing the sarcophagus they unleash the forces of darkness. The Mummy has returned to discharge a violent retribution on the defilers as the curse that surrounds the tomb begins to come true. One by one the explorers are murdered until one of them discovers the ancient words that have the power to reduce the brutal killer to particles of dust.

Cast

John PhillipsStanley Preston
David BuckPaul Preston
Elizabeth SellarsBarbara Preston
Maggie KimberlyClaire de Sangre
Michael RipperLongbarrow
Tim BarrettHarry Newton

