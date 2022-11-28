The Muppet Revue

Not Available

Kermit and Fozzie take a stroll down Muppet Memory Lane in this rollicking revue which contains both original production and material from the best of the Muppet Show series. Along the way, they share songs and laughs with Harry Belafonte, Rita Moreno, Linda Ronstadt and Paul Williams. Music spectaculars ranging from "Moonlight Sonata" to "Stayin' Alive" are interspersed with Muppet News, breakthroughs (and crackups) from Muppet Labs, culinary creations from the Swedish Chef, and much, much more.